By Judy Reed

An automatic chest compression device that Courtland Fire and Rescue recently purchased is already doing the job they hoped it would do.

“We used it on Sunday’s car accident and it returned a pulse with the help of Rockford Ambulance,” said Courtland firefighter Gabriel Skelonc.

The department purchased the Defibtech with Lifeline ARM for $11,549, with the help of the Courtland Fire Ladies Auxiliary, Courtland Township board, and Courtland Township Fire Department.

Skelonc said that The Lifeline ARM is an automated, portable, battery-powered device that provides chest compressions on adult patients who have cardiac arrest, and is intended for use by qualified medical personnel certified to perform CPR. And when staff on call is limited, it’s a lifesaver for both patients and fire personnel.

“CPR becomes tiresome even after a couple minutes and the volume of staff needed can vary widely during the day to day calls. This device can take the place of up to 6 people doing compressions over 100 times a minute at 2 inches,” explained Skelonc.

He said that it could also be used in other townships where they are called in for mutual aid.

Other fire departments in the area that have a similar device include Algoma, Cedar Springs, Solon, and Kent City.