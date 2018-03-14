Troopers from the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post are looking for a missing 31-year-old woman from Newaygo County. Becky Miller was last seen in Mecosta Township on March 10, 2018. She is thought to be traveling with a man identified as John Kempisty, Sr., 44, also from Newaygo County. They may be traveling in a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am, four door, red in color. The vehicle has Michigan registration DTY8655.

Becky has not shown up for work and no members of her family have reported contact with her. She also reportedly did not show up to pick her kids up from school.

The Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

At this time Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding Becky being reported as missing. State Police are asking that if you know Miller’s whereabouts or have been in contact with her since Sunday, March 10, that you contact the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.