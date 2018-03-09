An Ottawa County man allegedly responsible for the thefts of tires in multiple counties, including a theft at a Sparta area car dealership, has been arrested and charged.

Sparta Chevrolet reported to police on February 27 that two sets of tires and rims had been stolen. Upon arrival that morning, employees found two of their midnight edition 1500 Silverados sitting on blocks.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, the incident appeared similar to complaints filed with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Grandville Police Department and the Kentwood Police Department.

Police said that because of the inter-department sharing of information a suspect was developed. During the early morning hours of March 7, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a potential similar theft that had just occurred in their county.

The suspect, Anthony Russo, 30, of Ottawa County, was stopped by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and the stolen tires from Ionia County were located in his vehicle.

Detectives were able to connect Russo to numerous thefts from car dealerships in the Greater Grand Rapids area over the last couple of months.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office issued larceny from a motor vehicle along with receiving and concealing stolen property charges against Anthony Russo. His bond was set at $20,000; $10,000 for each charge. He bonded out of the Kent County Correctional Facility on Thursday, March 8.