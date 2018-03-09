Cameron Umphrey, US Marine Corp

Cameron Umphrey, the son of Mistie Bowser and the late Brett Bowser, and Michael and Kim Umphrey, all of Cedar Springs, Michigan, graduated from the United States Marine Corp, Hotel Co. 2nd Batallion, Platoon 2022 on March 2, 2018, at Parris Island, South Carolina.

Cameron deployed to boot camp on December 4, 2017 and began the rigorous mental and physical challenges of boot camp. He not only succeeded and completed boot camp but he also earned the Ironman Award, which lists him as the most physically fit Marine for his whole company, which was over 550 Marines with a score of 598 out of 600! This achievement along with others put him as an honor graduate and he was recognized at graduation by receiving the top award. Cameron also earned the rank of Private First Class and will continue to succeed and climb the ranks as he attends two more schools and then is assigned to a base.

Cameron is a 2016 Cedar Springs High School graduate where he excelled in football, hockey, cross country and track.

He attended GRCC before enlisting in the Marines.

“We are so proud of Cameron. He makes his family so proud and we love him so much!” said his mom, Mistie.