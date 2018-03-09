By Judy Reed

A brush fire went out of control Monday afternoon and threatened neighboring homes in Solon Township.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Chris Paige, they got the call about 4:22 p.m. Monday afternoon, March 5, that there was an out of control brush fire at Algoma and Quarterhorse Drive.

“It was started by a person burning cardboard and the wind picked it up and took into the field,” he explained.

He said that on arrival, about a quarter acre was burning, but with the wind and dry conditions, it spread to a half acre in about 1-1/2 minutes.

“The wind played a big factor. When it took off, we had a hard time getting ahead of it,” said Paige.

It spread westward along Quarterhorse Drive, burning two empty lots, going behind two homes, and then 2-3 more lots. It also crossed the fence and began to burn a little of the Solon Township’s Velzy Park. Paige said it burned about 3-4 acres in total.

The only damage was to a vinyl fence, and some heat damage to some phone pedestals.

The person burning did not have a burn permit. Paige said that with the dry vegetation and high wind conditions, they shouldn’t have been burning. Anyone with an outside fire 4×4-feet or larger needs to call the fire station to get a burn permit.

Algoma Fire also assisted at the scene.