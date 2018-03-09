By Judy Reed

An oil heater that was vented into an attic space is thought to be the cause of a fire that occurred Monday afternoon at an auto repair shop.

According to Algoma Fire Chief Troy Guerra, the call came in Monday, March 5, at 1:56 p.m. of a fire in the attic at Bronk’s Auto Repair, 10355 Northland Drive. They had automatic aid from Courtland Township Fire, and a second alarm was put out when told the attic was fully engulfed. On the second alarm, help was asked for from Oakfield, Kent City, Cedar Springs, Solon, Sparta and Rockford.

When they arrived on scene, Guerra said the attic did have fire and smoke, but was not as serious as originally thought. He said they extinguished the blaze in about 15 minutes, then continued to check for hot spots. They were on scene until about 4 p.m.

Guerra said he believed that a used oil heater that was vented into the attic space started the fire in the attic.

He said that as far as damage, the roof would need to be replaced. It had a newer roof built over the old roof, and both would need to come out.

Everyone made it out of the structure safely.