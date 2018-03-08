Wayne A. Williams age 71 of Cedar Springs, died Thursday, March 1, 2018 at his home. Wayne was born July 23, 1946 in Grand Rapids, Michigan the son of Wayne and Barbara (Fenton) Williams. He worked 40 years for Lear Siegler, (Smith Industries) retiring on January 1, 2006. Music was his heart and soul and he liked and played all genre of music. He enjoyed spending time in nature and after retirement his hobbies included woodworking and gardening. He had many diverse interests. Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Ann Marie (Misner); children, Donald (Laura) Williams, Wayne Patrick (Tammy) Williams, Kristen (Duncan) Gervin; grandchildren, Ashley, Sommer, RayLee, Hannah, Avry, Lily, Dillon, Dakota, Jafar and Chandra; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Misner; in-laws, Bill (Karen) Misner, Dennis (Colleen) Misner, Rod (Tracy) Misner. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Shelly Rothley; father-in-law, Rod Misner. The visitation and service was held Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Dr. Ron Pluene officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Spectrum Health Hospice or American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs