Luke L. Vincent Jr. age 81 of Cedar Springs, passed away Tuesday, March 6, 2018 in Grand Rapids. Luke was born October 16, 1936, the son of Luke Lee Vincent Sr. and Goldie Bell (VanMeter) Vincent. He is survived by his children, Luke III (June); Sonia (Lindsay) Carpenter; Star (Vern) TenHarmsel; Sally Miller; Clarence (Barbie) and Becky Vincent; 11 grandchildren, Luke IV, Kelby, Brandie (David), Thomas, Nick (Caitlyn), Corey (Kate), Tara (William), Toni, Marie, Charles, Dakota; 11 great-grandchildren, Kendra, Tatiana, Ariana, Brooke, Zyana, Owen, Mayleigh, Tommy Jr., Grace, Morgan and Rozalyn; 3 sisters; special friend, Lucille and her daughters, Dawn (Mark), Diane and Micky; grandchildren, Christina, Anthony, Andrew, Marie and Rick; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wives, Dorothy and Dixie Vincent; son; Scott Randall Vincent and 5 brothers. A memorial service will be held at the Cedar Springs American Legion on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

