Lanny D. Gillespie age 71 of Cedar Springs, passed away Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at his home. Lanny was born August 31, 1946 in Cedar Springs, Michigan the son of Raymond and Thelma (Tisdel) Gillespie. Lanny worked at Keeler Brass for 20 years and then had his own lawn care business. He is survived by his siblings, Colleen (Dale) Thurston, Ed (Nancy) Gillespie, Deb (Bruce Duncan) Merlington and Diane (Ed) Sipka; special “sister”, Joan Weinrich; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and his favorite companion dog, Harley. He was preceded by his parents; brothers, Leonard & Raymond Jr. Gillespie and sister, Darlene St. John. The family will receive friends Friday noon until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs, Pastor Cindi Greene officiating. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Michigan.

