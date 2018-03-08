Hometown Happenings articles are a community service for non-profit agencies only. Due to popular demand for placement in this section, we can no longer run all articles. Deadline for articles is Monday at 5 p.m. This is not guaranteed space. Articles will run as space allows. Guaranteed placement is $10, certain restrictions may apply. You now can email your Hometown Happenings to happenings@cedarspringspost.com please include name and phone number for any questions we may have.

AYSO Soccer Registration

Mar. 10: AYSO Soccer Registration is open! $75 per player, financial assistance is available. Birth years 2014-1999. VIP (Special Needs Soccer) for all ages! $60 per player. No age limit. Register at www.ayso902.org. Deadline to register is March 10th. Questions email to aysoregion902@gmail.com. #8-10p

Praise the Lord at Cowboy Church

Mar. 11: 2nd Chance will be having Cowboy Church on Sunday, March 11th at 6 pm. It will be at 2nd Chance School at 810 – 17 Mile Rd. Cedar Springs (corner of 17 Mile and Olin Lakes Rd). Music and ministry will be shared by the group, Pryer Times, Mary and Faith Pryer, who will share their message through their musical talents. Invite your family and friends. Cowboy Church will be every 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month. Each service will have different people sharing God’s word and music. Cowboy Church will introduce you to 2nd Chance and its vision. The school is in the building stage, which when completed, will teach troubled teens through God and the horse. If you have questions, call 616-293-2150. See you there! #10b

Cedar Springs Garden Club

Mar. 12: If you enjoy gardening or would like to learn more about it, come and find out how you can be a part of our group. One of the projects the Garden Club is currently working on is to help beautify the city of Cedar Springs by creating a new garden across from the Post Office. If you would like to learn more about it and or how you could help, please plan to attend. We meet the 2nd Monday of the month at the Cedar Springs Library at 7 pm. Upcoming meetings are March 12, April 9, and May 14. Call Pat 616-893-7305 or Sandra 616-696-8660 if you have any questions. #10p

Audition for May Play

Mar. 13,14: The Cedar Springs Community Players are holding auditions for Murder on the American Express, an original play by Scott Phillips, on March 13 and 14 from 6:30 – 8:30 pm at the Cedar Springs Public Library, 107 N. Main, Cedar Springs, MI. Rehearsals for the play will begin April 9 (M-Th) with performances on May 18, 19, 20, 25, 26. The cast consists of 7 adult men and 3 adult women. #10

Dinner at East Nelson UMC

Mar. 14: East Nelson Church, 9024 – 18 Mile Rd, Cedar Springs, will be having a Ham Dinner on Wednesday, March 14th from 5 to 7 pm. Menu includes ham, red skin potatoes, cabbage, carrots, rolls, relishes and homemade desserts. Everyone welcome! #10

Free St. Patrick’s Day Irish Dinner & Music

Mar. 17: Dress in your green and join us for a great evening of food music and fun as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Saturday, March 17th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Cedar Springs United Methodist Church, 140 S. Main St., Cedar Springs. All are welcome! #10,11b

Register Now For Free Hunter Education

Mar. 20: To register for firearm Hunter Safety Classes at the Red Flannel Rod & Gun Club, call Jim Pope at 231-834-5545 after 6 pm. Classes at the Club, 7463 18 Mile Rd., Cedar Springs, will be Tuesday, March 20th, from 6-9 pm, Thursday, March 22nd from 6-9pm, Saturday, March 24th , from 8 am-4 pm. #9,10b

Spring Break Camp at HCNC

Apr. 2-6: Who’s ready to have some learning fun as the Howard Christensen Nature Center preview is’s summer camp line-up in the spring? April 2-6 from 10 am to 2 pm. Campers will explore, explore, explore with this five-day extravaganza of nature, crafts, games and more. Monday will be all about team games and some capture the flag fun. Tuesday’s focus will center on archery and Native American crafts and games. Wednesday campers will focus their attention on animals and their habitats. Thursday is science experiment day and then, of course, survival skill Friday. Join Miss Jen in the outside world of Howard Christensen Nature Center this spring break! Cost is $40/week. 16190 Red Pine Drive, Kent City, 616-675-3158. Pre-registration requested, www.howardchristensen.org. #9,10p