When a guy’s computer began to run slow, he called a local repair shop, where a friendly man informed him that the computer probably needed to be cleaned of malware and viruses, as well as dust.

Because the store charged $50 for such cleanings, he told him he might be better off reading the computer manual and trying the job himself.

Pleasantly surprised by the man’s candor, the caller asked, “Does your boss know that you discourage business?”

“Actually, it’s my boss’s idea,” the employee replied with a chuckle. “We usually make more money on repairs if we let people try to fix things themselves first.”