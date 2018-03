In the back row Diane Jenkins is between her two twins, Terri (Jenkins) Roskamp (L) and Tammy (Jenkins) Metzger (R). The middle row has Tammy’s twins Andrea Metzger (L) and Allison (Metzger) Ream (R). Celebrating their 1st birthday are Allison’s twins Natalie (L) and Adalyn Ream (R).