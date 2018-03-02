Police are looking for the suspects that stole two sets of tires from trucks earlier this week at Sparta Chevrolet, 8955 Sparta Avenue, in Sparta.

The Kent County Sheriff Department confirmed that two sets of tires were discovered stolen on Tuesday morning, February 27. Upon arrival Tuesday morning, employees found two of their midnight edition 1500 Silverados sitting on blocks.

Be on the lookout for two sets of 265 65 r18 Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires on GM black wheels bolt pattern 6×5.50. Police believe they may show up on ebay, Craigslist, or some other sale sight.

If you have any information, please call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.