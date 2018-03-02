Jennifer August, of Solon Township, spotted this large eagle near her home last weekend.

When she first saw him, he was sitting on a top of a deer carcass in a field and she could tell he was a big bird. She later returned with her camera, and snapped a photo of him in a nearby tree.

Thanks so much, Jennifer, for sending us your photos!

If you have wildlife photos you’d like to send us, please email them to news@cedarspringspost.com, along with some information about the photo. Will run as space allows.