The Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) closed to the public on February 22 and remains closed to the public for the time being. The decision was made after additional tests were consistent with the presence of Leptospirosis in a dog housed at the shelter.

Animal Control will operate as usual. Phone calls and emails will be returned as usual. For questions regarding pending adoptions, stray animals, animal surrender or other services please call (616) 632-7300.

“The shelter is being disinfected for the protection of the other animals,” said Adam London, Administrative Health Officer with the Kent County Health Department. “Thankfully, we do not see any symptoms of the illness in any of the other animals housed here.”

Leptospirosis is a rare illness which can spread to other dogs if not handled appropriately. The disease is readily controlled with antibiotics, thorough sanitation, and limited exposure to other pets.

It is very rare that the disease is transmitted to humans.

The dog in this case was infected prior to arriving at KCAS. It was isolated as a precaution last week when the KCAS veterinarian began to suspect Leptospirosis. At that time the dog was placed on the appropriate antibiotic and shelter staff immediately began to disinfect the shelter. The animal’s prognosis is good.

More information about leptospirosis in dogs is available at https://www.avma.org/public/PetCare/Pages/Leptospirosis.aspx