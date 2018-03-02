web analytics

Girls bowling team headed to state

The Cedar Springs girls bowling team is headed to state. Pictured L to R: Coach Tim Jackson, Rose Baty, Alexa Thompson, Katelyn Paige, Michayla Paige, Gabi Lamek, Sarah Galloway, Omani Morales, assistant coach Trevor Ruark.

Two individuals also to compete at state level

Individuals headed to state competition are senior Josh Hamilton (4th), and Omani Morales, the top girls bowler at regionals.

Both the Cedar Springs boys and girls bowling teams competed at regionals in Muskegon on Friday, February 23, and individual bowlers competed on Saturday, February 24.

The girls team finished second in the region, securing a trip to state for the third year in a row. Mona Shores came in first, and Sparta placed third. 

The boys team finished fourth, behind Kenowa Hills (1), Lowell (2), and Northview (3).

Individuals making it to state were sophomore Omani Morales, who finished as the top girls bowler in the region, with a six-game total of 1168; and senior Josh Hamilton, who finished fourth, with a six-game total of 1190.

State competition for teams is in Canton on Friday, March 2. Individuals will compete on Saturday, March 3.

