Two individuals also to compete at state level

Both the Cedar Springs boys and girls bowling teams competed at regionals in Muskegon on Friday, February 23, and individual bowlers competed on Saturday, February 24.

The girls team finished second in the region, securing a trip to state for the third year in a row. Mona Shores came in first, and Sparta placed third.

The boys team finished fourth, behind Kenowa Hills (1), Lowell (2), and Northview (3).

Individuals making it to state were sophomore Omani Morales, who finished as the top girls bowler in the region, with a six-game total of 1168; and senior Josh Hamilton, who finished fourth, with a six-game total of 1190.

State competition for teams is in Canton on Friday, March 2. Individuals will compete on Saturday, March 3.