Memorial contributions to the family of the late Robert Townes have made it possible for the Cedar Springs Fire Department to purchase something to help them see in smoky areas.

With the donations, the fire department was able to purchase a set of handheld rechargeable LED flashlights. The fire department has been looking at new and innovative equipment that will update and replace some of the equipment they have been using for many years.

“Mr. Townes (Bob) was a member of the fire department for 51-plus years,” said Fire Chief Marty Fraser. “Mr. Townes will be greatly missed.”

The Cedar Springs Fire Department expressed their heartfelt thanks to the Townes family and friends for their donations on behalf of Mr. Townes.