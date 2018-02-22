The Michigan State Police Lakeview Post is investigating a tragedy that occurred on Wednesday, February 21, when a one-year-old was found dead in standing water in the back yard of her home in Sheridan, Michigan.

According to police, Troopers were dispatched to the residence at 10:12 a.m. when a 2-1/2-year-old child (a sibling) was found walking near the roadway. Upon arrival, a Trooper found the one-year-old, who had walked away from her home and found her way into the standing water. The standing water was due to rain and melting snow run off, and not part of a natural body of water.

The one-year-old was taken to Sheridan hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The two-year-old is safe with family.

A joint investigation with CPS into the incident is ongoing and an autopsy on the one-year-old is scheduled for Thursday. The child’s name is being withheld at this time.

The Michigan State Police were assisted on scene by Paramedics from Montcalm County EMS and investigators with DHHS.