On Valentines Day, a young man walked into a school in Florida and brought death and destruction, which has dominated the news. The next day a group of young men from the Men of Honor, walked into Metron of Cedar Springs to bring a Valentine message of love, hope and blessing. These young men sang songs of love, handed out valentines, candy and cookies, and shared the true message of love to the elderly at Metron.

The Men and Ladies of Honor is for 6th, 7th and 8th grade young men and ladies, and meet in separate rooms at Red Hawk Elementary every Thursday after school until 4 p.m. They are part of the En Gedi after school program that runs everyday after school until 5 p.m. Young men and young ladies build godly character and leadership during their meetings. They also attend an incredible weekend camp during the school year.

Men and Ladies of Honor originated in Dallas, Texas and is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. Since their inception, Men and Ladies of Honor has spread across the United States and into 11 countries, including Honduras and South Africa.

During the Olympics, young men and ladies are competing for gold. The Men and Ladies of Honor believe that God has placed gold inside each young person. It’s just a matter of helping them dig it out and letting them discover that God has placed greatness inside of them. We believe each young man and lady is just one caring adult away from being a success story.

Our goal is to start Men and Ladies of Honor programs across West Michigan in schools, home-schooling networks, churches and community programs. If you or anyone you know might be interested in leading, starting-up or funding a Men and Ladies of Honor Program, please contact Randy Badge at 616-799-5776 or email him at rrbadge@hotmail.com. To fund one student with curriculum, t-shirts, camp, and awards for a year costs $108 or $9 per month.