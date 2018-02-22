On Sunday, February 18, a Kent City man was found dead in his vehicle, the result of an early morning crash.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, they responded at 8:21 a.m., when a passerby noticed what they believed to be an unoccupied vehicle in the ditch on Fruit Ridge Ave north of 5 Mile Rd in Alpine Township. Deputies arrived to find the driver deceased inside the vehicle.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle, a 2006 Chevy Impala, was traveling northbound in the curve, left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash is believed to have occurred during the early morning hours but was difficult for anyone to see from the roadway.

The driver was identified as Nathan Beach-Stevens, 21, of Kent City.

Assisting on the scene was Alpine Fire and Life Ambulance.

The driver was not belted and alcohol is believed to be a factor. The crash is still under investigation.