By Judy Reed

Citizen Survey

The City of Cedar Springs is sending out a citizen survey to gather input, ideas and opinions from city residents and businesses. The surveys were both mailed out and put on the city’s website.

The survey says that the results will be used in the development of city plans and act as a guide for city government to help shape community decisions. It will help inform the city leaders about needs and help them make decisions about transportation, housing, infrastructure, land use, the economy, and quality of life.

They ask that the surveys be completed and returned by April 2.

Sign ordinance

The Cedar Springs City Council amended the sign ordinance at their regular meeting on February 8. According to City Manager Mike Womack, the sign ordinance changes were intended to balance the wants of businesses with the desire of citizens to prevent visual clutter and improve the quality of signage in the City.

One big change is that pole signs are once again allowed in the highway commercial (HC) district. He said this change brings the ordinance in line with a decision by the Supreme Court of the United States (Reed vs the Town of Gilbert, Arizona) regarding discrimination against signs based on content. Womack said that he has also been working to make the city more business-friendly, and businesses in the HC district want pole signs. They used to be allowed in the HC district, but then a prior council changed that. “It didn’t make sense that new businesses were not allowed to have them,” he said.

Other changes in the sign ordinance include:

*An increase in the number, size and type of signs that are exempt from requiring city permit.

*Increases are allowed in sign sizes in both residential and commercial areas.

*Specifies that signs are not allowed on public/city property or within the right of way without prior consent of the City.

*Allows for wall signage that is parallel to public roads (not just building side that faces the public road).

*Increases ability to have a digital sign.

*Allows sandwich board signs in all commercial districts, increases their permitted size and exempts from permitting any sandwich board sign that follows the rules and is not placed on public property.

Next week: Beekeeping ordinance