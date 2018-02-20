Cedar Creek in Cedar Springs is rising

By Judy Reed

Rain and ice melt have caused swollen creeks and rivers across West Michigan to begin to overflow their banks, as well as cause pooling of water in low lying areas.

Cedar Creek in Cedar Springs has flooded near the library, and the creek was full at Veteran’s Park (at Oak and Main) at 10 a.m. It was also high at Fifth and Cherry Streets.

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for a multitude of counties, including Kent County until 6:15 a.m. Thursday. They said an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected through Wednesday morning, further worsening flood impacts across the region. Some rivers could reach moderate to major flood stage with significant impacts possible.

Kent County Emergency Management says the recent snow melt, coupled with the forecast of 1-3” of rain, are points of concern. “Our Emergency Operations staff will continue monitor the situation throughout the week,” said Jack Stewart, Kent County Emergency Management Coordinator. “Right now, it appears the biggest risk will likely be in basements or in homes closest to the rivers.”

If you have water in your home/basement, it could be contaminated with E coli. Handle items that come in contact with flood waters with care, either by disposing of wet items or when possible, cleaning wet items with a disinfectant.

Stewart says there are a few items to keep in mind regarding flooding:

*Road closures are possible in some areas. Just two feet of floodwaters can sweep away a car. If you see flood water in the road, or barricades/signs posted on roads, for your safety and that of first responders, please turn around and take a different route.

*Do not try to walk or swim through flood waters. River and creek waters can move fast and carry debris that can be dangerous. Six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock people off their feet.

*Keep pets away from flood waters.

*Prepare in advance. If you live in an area prone to flooding, make sure personal identification items (i.e. passports and birth certificates) are protected. Back up computer files and keep them in a safe place or store them in a cloud-based service.

*Stay tuned to alerts via TV, radio or weather apps for your phone.