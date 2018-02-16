Winters’s stormy weather didn’t keep the community from coming together for Velzy Park’s third annual Spaghetti Dinner and Dessert Auction last Friday, February 9.

The popular fundraiser attracted a crowd of Park supporters, pasta lovers and sweet seekers vying for the choicest desserts. Joe Watson called the auction, rousing the crowd to enthusiastic bidding for the sweets and raising $430.00 towards the park. The fundraiser netted over $1400.00 for continuing construction of the park.

Guests were treated to live vocals from Monique’s Quality Entertainment as well. It had all the elements of a successful evening. For a few hours folks were able to ignore winter’s ravages and bask in the warmth and glow of camaraderie and friendship. It gave us the opportunity to thumb our noses at the weather with a nod to St. Valentine.

The dinner was made possible through the combined efforts of a host of volunteers, from the young servers from Creative Technologies Academy to the people and businesses who donated desserts, talent and time, to the Park Committee, to the community who graciously came to help celebrate a common dream.

Phase One of the park continues with a restroom and playground slated for the near future. Donations can be made to Solon Township Velzy Park and sent to Solon Township Office, 15185 Algoma Ave., Cedar Springs, 49319. Please check Solon Township’s Velzy Park facebook page for future events or to volunteer in their efforts or call the township at 696-1718.