In January, 28 students in grades third through eighth competed in the third annual CTA School Spelling Bee! For several weeks prior to the Bee, participants practiced, practiced, and practiced lists of spelling words in preparation for the School Bee. These same participants also attended the weekly CTA Chargers Spelling Club hosted by sixth grade teacher, Mrs. Jenny Bangma; it was here that participants gained strategies for spelling words, remembering letter patterns, and the etiquette for participating in the actual Bee. Lots of hard work was put in by our Charger Spellers over the last few months in preparation for this event!

The CTA School Spelling Bee went thirteen rounds, resulting in a Champion and a Runner-up. The Bee Champion is eighth grade student, Jesse Benson; the Runner-up is seventh grade student, Brenna Jibson. The winners will head to the Regional Spelling Bee competition in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Thursday, Feb. 27th. Our entire school community is so proud and excited for our Chargers!