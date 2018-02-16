

Many residents having post office box numbers have received notices that letters flats and parcels will need to have the PO Box number provided or items addressed to only the street address will be returned. Since some orders placed online will not ship to a post office box and won’t accept both the street address and the PO Box I placed a call to the Rockford Carrier Annex. Thankfully I learned there is a way around this problem. Simply offer the street address followed with box # ____.

DO NOT USE PO in front of the word box or it will still be kicked out of the system. The post office will recognize the box to route an item to if this suggestion is followed.

Kathy Bremmer

City of Cedar Springs

