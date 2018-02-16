Weather, sickness creates urgent need for blood donations

An urgent need for blood donations could result in a full tank of gas for blood donors. For the rest of February, Michigan Blood is raffling off five (5) $50 Speedway gift cards each day. Anyone who donated blood that day, whether at a mobile blood drive or a donor center, could win.

“We always have fewer blood donations during the winter,” said Alicia Barry, manager of community relations for Michigan Blood, “But the bad weather has forced some blood drives to shut down or kept donors from driving out. That, combined with all the sickness that’s been going around, has pushed our levels even lower than usual.”

There is currently an urgent need for all blood types, but O-Negative blood, the universal donor, is especially needed.

Beginning Tuesday, February 13, and running through Wednesday, February 28t, five donors will be drawn from a daily raffle to win a $50 Speedway gift card. The winners will be chosen and announced the next day.

Any healthy person 17 or older (or 16 with parental consent) may be eligible to donate, although there are height and weight restrictions for people 16 to 18 years old. Anyone 19 and older must weigh at least 112 lbs. Blood donors should bring photo ID. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-866-MIBLOOD (642-5663), text MIBLOOD to 444999, or schedule online at miblood.org.

Places you can donate blood through the end of February:

Cedar Springs: You can donate at The Cedar Springs United Methodist Church, on Tuesday, February 20. The church is located at 140 S. Main St. The blood drive goes from 12:30 to 7 p.m. and is held in the gym. You will need to call Michigan blood to make an appointment or schedule online.

Grand Rapids Area Donor Center

1036 Fuller Ave NE

Sundays: 7am – 2pm (appointment only)

Mondays through Thursdays: 8am – 7pm

Fridays: 6am – 1pm

Saturdays: 7am – 2pm

Grandville Donor Center – Grandville United Methodist Church

3140 Wilson Ave

Wednesdays: 7am – 2pm (appointment only)

Thursdays: 12pm – 7pm

Saturdays: 7am – 2pm (appointment only)