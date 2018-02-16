Evelyn M. Bliss 97 of Cedar Springs died Monday, February 12, 2018 at Bishop Hills, Rockford. Mrs. Bliss was born August 31, 1920 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of John Jay and Mary Ellen (O’Leary) Seeley. She along with her husband, Tom owned and operated the Bliss Funeral Home from 1954 – 1981. She was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Cedar Springs. She stayed very involved in her church and the Cedar Springs community throughout the years. Surviving are her daughters, MaryAnn (Ted) DeVries of Plainwell, Peggy Helsel of Rockford; grandchildren, Brenna Willis, Eric (Jessica) DeVries; beloved great-granddaughters, Hannah and Delilah Willis; unofficial third daughter, Joan Walsh Duffy; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas in 2010; son, Patrick in 2015; and brother Floyd “Bud” Seeley. The family will receive friends Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs where a Scripture Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 11:00 a.m. at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Cedar Springs. Rev. Fr. Lam Le presiding. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery, Sand Lake in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cedar Springs Public Library, Hospice of Michigan or the charity of donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs