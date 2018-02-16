A Cedar Springs area woman will be laid to rest on Saturday, February 17, after dying in a two-car crash last Friday.

According to Michigan State Police Rockford Post, the crash occurred about 12:50 p.m. Friday, February 9, in Courtland Township. The investigation showed that James Henry Mead, 87, of Courtland Township, was traveling westbound on 14 Mile Rd (M-57) in a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, when he crossed the centerline just east of Stout and was struck by an eastbound 2015 Buick Regal.

James Mead was evaluated on scene by Rockford Ambulance and released with minor injuries. His wife, Henrietta Mead, 85, was a passenger in his vehicle, but did not survive, despite the efforts of Fire and Rescue workers and Rockford Ambulance.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was evaluated by Rockford Ambulance at the scene and released with minor injuries. The driver’s name was not yet released.

It is unknown whether drugs and/or alcohol was a factor, or whether road conditions were a factor. The crash is still under investigation.

Assisting MSP at the scene was Courtland Township Fire and Rescue, Oakfield Township Fire and Rescue, Rockford Ambulance, and Premier Towing.

A memorial service for Mrs. Mead will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 17 at Oakfield Baptist Church, 11128 14 Mile Rd. NE Rockford. See her obituary on page 5.