Cedar Springs Dental welcomes new dentist

By Tom Noreen and Judy Reed

After 23 years of service to the Cedar Springs area, Dr. Danette Martin decided it was time to retire. In a letter to her clients she wrote, “I have reached the retirement phase of my life and will be leaving the practice of dentistry. I am excited about spending more time with my family, however, I am saddened because I won’t be able to continue being your dentist and seeing you on a regular basis. I want to thank you for the loyal support you have given me through the years. It has been my honor and a pleasure-to be your dentist and friend.”

Danette went to the Grand Rapids Education Center to become a dental hygienist after graduating from Cedar Springs High School in 1971, She worked for a number of dentists, including Dr. Robert Lorenz in Rockford. After about eight years, she decided to go to dental school. Dr. Lorenz encouraged her and she began night classes at Grand Rapids Junior College. Upon completing her undergrad requirements she applied and was accepted at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry.

After graduation she went to England for a month to learn about socialized dentistry as practiced there. She said, “I would not want that for our country.”

Upon returning to the US, she worked at the Sparta Migrant Center until the end of the season.

She next worked as an associate with a group of dentists in Big Rapids. In 1996, she was approached by Dr. Mike Palazek in Cedar Springs to join his practice. She accepted, and the next year he offered to sell it. So, from 1997 to January 2018, Danette served the community.

On retirement, she said, “I’ve worked since I was 15 beginning at the A&W Drive-In. I need to reorganize my life and see where the path leads next. I would like to travel.”

Danette married Bob Martin (Class of 71) in 1973 and they live near Howard City.

Dr. Martin also shared, “One of my chief concerns in planning my retirement has been your future dental care. I wanted an individual dentist committed to maintaining a family practice. Someone experienced and quality oriented who puts patient care first and foremost. Dr. Andy Setaputri more than meets those requirements. He is an excellent dentist who is also warm and personable. I selected Dr. Setaputri to begin assuming the clinical responsibilities of my practice on January 12, 2018.”

Dr. Setaputri shared with his new clients, “It is with honor and excitement that I write this letter. I would like to thank Dr. Martin for her confidence and trust in allowing me to continue her tradition of excellent patient care. I am fully committed to ensuring that you will receive the highest quality, ethical, and compassionate care that you have known with Dr. Martin.”

Dr. Setaputri shares Dr. Martin’s commitment to quality care and is looking forward to serving his new clientele. He provides comprehensive and advanced procedures such as extractions, root canals, implants, invisalign, crown and bridge, veneers, and composite restorations for both adults and children.

“At Cedar Springs Dental, we strive to provide the best care in a welcoming and comfortable environment. Our team values long-lasting patient relationships. Our focus is on providing world class customer service and delivering an ultimate patient experience,” he said.

Dr. Setaputri has practiced dentistry in the Grand Rapids and Lakeview areas and is excited to join the Cedar Springs Family!

Cedar Springs Dental is located at 20 E. Church St. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 696-9420 for an appointment or more information.