Winter fun

Adeline Bender, the daughter of Brant and Leslie Bender, of Cedar Springs, has fallen in love with skiing this winter. She has been enjoying her time out at Cannonsburg Ski & Ride Area on Thursday nights with the Cedar Springs Ski Club. 

“We are thankful for the nearby ski area and ski club!” said Leslie.

Do you have a winter fun photo you’d like to share? Send it to news@cedarspringspost.com, along with some info about it, and where the person in the photo is from. Please include your contact info. Photos will run as space allows.

 

