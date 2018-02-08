Adeline Bender, the daughter of Brant and Leslie Bender, of Cedar Springs, has fallen in love with skiing this winter. She has been enjoying her time out at Cannonsburg Ski & Ride Area on Thursday nights with the Cedar Springs Ski Club.

“We are thankful for the nearby ski area and ski club!” said Leslie.

