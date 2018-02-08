Grab your sweetheart, bring your family and join us tomorrow, February 9, as Velzy Park hosts its third annual spaghetti dinner and dessert auction. The popular event features live music from Monique’s Quality Entertainment, a 50-50 raffle, a quality in-house cooked meal and, as ever, the highly competitive dessert auction, featuring some of our local ladies most prized recipes, as well as donations from area restaurants. Joe Watson is again lending his talents to the auction with his lively style and wit.

The fundraiser marks the continuing efforts of Solon Township’s Velzy Park Committee to raise money for construction of Phase One of the park, which includes a restroom and playground. Velzy Park currently offers a community walking trail, gazebo and picnic area.

The event takes place in Solon’s community room at 15185 Algoma Avenue. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner slated at 6:00 PM. The dessert auction follows. Tickets can be purchased at the door or from committee members for $10 each or $18 a pair. For questions, please call 616-696-4227.