On Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant State Police Post responded to a report of a house fire at 1487 N. Lakola Rd, Ellsworth Twp, Lake County, Michigan.

Mt. Pleasant Troopers, Lake County Sheriff Deputies, MSP Fire Investigators and LeRoy Twp Fire department personnel responded to the fire. Human remains were located at the scene. An autopsy was conducted at Blodgett Hospital and the victim was positively identified as the homeowner, Evelyn Louise Ware, 79.

The Lake County Medical Examiner’s office has ruled Ms. Ware’s death a homicide. Detectives from the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post, Hart Post, and 6th District Headquarters, along with investigators from the MSP Fire Investigation Unit continue to investigate.

At this time the Michigan State Police is announcing that there is now up to a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. If you have information that could assist investigators, contact the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951 during business hours, or contact the Cadillac Area Silent Observer at 231-779-9215 or 1-800-528-8234. Tips submitted through the Cadillac Area Silent Observer, can be submitted anonymously. Tips can also be submitted through www.P3tips.com.

According to the Cadillac News, Ware was a former member of the Lake County Sheriff’s Posse and the former director of Pine River Schools Transportation.