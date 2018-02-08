A Comstock Park man is in jail on a charge of unarmed robbery after he attempted to rob the Subway on West River Drive last week.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, the man walked into the Subway at 4615 West River Drive on Thursday, February 1, at 2:39 p.m., and attempted to rob the store. He implied that he had a weapon, though none was seen. He then fled the scene on foot, without any money.

The Kent County Sheriff Department then posted surveillance photos on their Facebook page, asking for the public’s help to identify the man. (The Post also shared their post on our Facebook page.) Due to people sharing their post, the police received a credible tip and acted on it immediately.

On February 5, they arrested Jerome David Richards, 37, of Comstock Park. He was arraigned on Tuesday, February 6, on one charge of unarmed robbery, and one charge of being a habitual offender, 3rd offense. Bond was set at $50,000.