The Cedar Springs Garden Club is getting ready to start the next phase of its Garden Renovation Project.

As reported in The Cedar Springs Post in October 2017, the Garden Club has plans to renovate the City Garden, which is on the corner of First and Cherry Streets, across from the Cedar Springs United States Post Office. A new plan was drawn up by Kristin Perez at Shaner Avenue Nursery for an easier to maintain garden, with a walking path and sitting areas. On October 21, 2017, the Garden Club members and more volunteers from the community, removed most of the plants that have been in the garden for many years. We offered these plants to the public for a donation and got a great response. We are happy that most of the plants found new homes. Thank you to all who participated.

Plans are currently being made to begin the installation of the new garden in April 2018. The first project will be to install the pathway; next will be the planting of the shrubs and perennials. Then, in late spring or early summer, we will finish by planting annual flowers.

We are seeking donations to enable us to complete the project this year. The Garden Club plans to use much of its money in the project. Some money has been raised by the sale of the plants. Several individuals and a business have donated. Some of the gifts have been made as memorial donations. We are asking for help from businesses, community organizations and individuals who would like to help beautify downtown Cedar Springs by supporting and donating to this project. The new shrubs and perennials range in price from $8.00 to $25.00 each. We also will need money for the hard path, the mulch and for the annuals.

If you would like to make a donation please mail it to: Cedar Springs Garden Club, PO Box 13, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. Checks should be made out to The Cedar Springs Garden Club. Donations will be publicly acknowledged unless there is a request to remain anonymous.

If you enjoy gardening and you would like to be a part of beautifying Cedar Springs, please join us at one of our upcoming meetings at the Cedar Springs Library, 2nd Monday evening, 7 p.m. That will be on February 12, March 12, and April 9 of this spring. If you would like more information you may call Pat at 616-893 7305 or Sandra at 616-696 8660.