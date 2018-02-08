The operator of a garbage truck was seriously injured earlier this week when he was struck by another vehicle while on the job in Courtland Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, the crash occurred on Monday, February 5, at 10:46 a.m. on Myers Lake Rd, between 13 and 14 Mile Roads. Paul Boomershine, 40, of Rockford, had reportedly stopped his Herrington Waste truck in the northbound lane, and was behind the truck, unloading paint cans, when a northbound Toyota Camry struck him and pinned him between the car and his truck.

The driver of the Camry, Robert Burnett, 85, of Rockford, told police he was unable to stop for the truck. He was not injured.

Boomershine was transported to Butterworth Hospital by helicopter with a serious injury to his right leg.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor. The crash is still under investigation.

Courtland Township Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.