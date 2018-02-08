The Kent County Sheriff Department recently alerted the public to a scam in West Michigan where the suspects are posing as contractors and then stealing money from elderly victims. They said that over the past month, there have been incidents reported in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Lansing, but they have not yet taken any reports in our area.

Suspects are described as Hispanic males driving a silver/grey full size pickup truck, possibly a Chevy. They typically target the elderly by telling them something on the exterior of their home is in need of repair and they offer to show the homeowner what they are talking about. While one suspect distracts the homeowner, the second suspect enters the home and typically takes money from the victim.

Pass this information along to any homeowners you know, especially the elderly, and call the Kent County Sheriff Department at (616) 632-6100 to report any information related to this type of activity.