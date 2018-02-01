The father of a young Marine who died earlier this month in a crash on 14 Mile Road has died of injuries he sustained in the crash.

Jerry Kinsey, 48, of Sand Lake, died on Friday, January 19 at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital. He was injured in a crash on Thursday, January 4, on 14 Mile Rd, west of Wabasis Ave. According to the Michigan State Police Rockford Post, the investigation showed that an eastbound vehicle driven by Joseph Hanna, 39, of Sparta, tried to pass a vehicle driven by Kinsey, and the two vehicles collided. The collision resulted in both vehicles losing control and Kinsey’s vehicle spinning into the westbound lane, where it was struck by a van driven by Gail Gansmiller, 48, of Sheridan.

The passenger in Kinsey’s vehicle, his 20-year-old son, Joel Kinsey, of Sand Lake, was killed, and Jerry Kinsey was transported to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids in critical condition.

Hanna was arrested the same day on an unrelated charge. He was charged with violating the controlled substance act, and as a habitual offender. He bonded out the next day.

No charges have been brought yet related to the crash.