A doctor at Westbrook Recovery Center, in Grand Rapids Township, was arraigned on January 31 on three charges of criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, they began the investigation on November 29, 2017, when they received information from Westbrook staff regarding inappropriate conduct on the part of Dr. Steven Scranton, 64.

Westbrook Recovery Center treats professionals for drug addiction and mental health issues. As the investigation proceeded, patients of Dr. Scranton reported to investigators several allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct.

A search warrant was executed at his Rockford area home on January 29, and then Scranton was arrested and lodged in the Kent County jail. He was arraigned on one count of CSC 2nd degree (multiple variables); and two counts of CSC 4th degree. Bail was set at $15,000, 10 percent. Scranton later bonded out.