It was too cloudy here in Michigan to see it, but a rare phenomenon occurred early Wednesday morning, when a super moon, blue moon, and total lunar eclipse all appeared at the same time.

According to space.com, the lunar eclipse was the first to coincide with a Blue Moon—a second full moon in one month—in North America in over 150 years. It was also the second “supermoon” of 2018, with the moon appearing slightly bigger and brighter than usual due to its closeness to Earth. And to top it off, the supermoon passed through Earth’s shadow, casting a reddish hue on the lunar surface for more than 4 hours.