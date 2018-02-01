By Judy Reed

Do you recognize the people in these surveillance photos? They are suspects in a break-in that occurred at Boomer Park in Nelson Township, about 11 p.m. Monday evening. The field is located at 13440 Ritchie Avenue, just south of Becker, and is home to AYSO Soccer Region 902.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, this is the fourth break-in in the last nine months. They said the target appears to be the same as previous break-ins, however some vandalism occurred this time, which didn’t happen before.

According to an AYSO spokesperson, they may now need to use the money they had put aside for scholarships to repair the vandalism. The scholarships are used to help players from lower income families with registration fees.

If you have any information, please call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.