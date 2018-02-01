Paulette L. Fitzpatrick age 69 of Cedar Springs, passed away unexpectedly and went to be with her Lord on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Spectrum Health – Butterworth Campus. Paulette was born December 12, 1948 in Grand Rapids, Michigan the daughter of Kelly and Eloise (Armstrong) Covey. She had been a longtime member of Solon Center Wesleyan Church and worked with her husband at Ed’s Auto Body. She enjoyed never sitting still, housekeeping and making her home neat and tidy inside and out. She loved her grandkids, making people laugh and helping others. Surviving are her husband, Edmund; daughter, Lynette (Aron) Bowser; grandchildren, Delaney, Macey and Preston; sister, Sonya Bigelow; brothers, Bryan (Sandy) Covey, Dean (Marie) Covey; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Dawn Heim. The family greeted friends Wednesday, January 31 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs where the service will be held Thursday, February 1 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Kevin Reed officiating. Interment Algoma Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

