Did you see this girl?

The body of a 16-year-old East Kentwood High School girl was found in Kalamazoo. On Sunday, January 28, 2018, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety found the body of Mujey Dumbuya, in the 800 block of N. Prairie Ave in a wooded area. Mujey was reported as a runaway on January 25 in Grand Rapids, and was last seen in the early morning hours of January 24.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating her death as a homicide.

Mujey was wearing a black Columbia jacket, white and pink T-shirt with a print of Cinderella’s face on the front, blue jeans, and pink Nike tennis shoes. Her right shoe was missing when she was found.

If you have any information as to how Mujey got to Kalamazoo, who she was with, saw her between January 24-28, located her other shoe, or if you have any other information that can help police figure out the details of this very tragic homicide, call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400, Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety at 517-337-8994,or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or go to silentobserver.org and submit a crime tip. You can also download the Silent Observer app to your cell phone.