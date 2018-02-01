Creative Technologies Academy, on Pine Street, closed last Friday, January 26, due to illness, but it wasn’t specifically for influenza or a stomach bug.

“It was largely a precautionary measure to close school on Friday because we had seen a sharp increase in illness among staff and students last week,” said Sara Middlebrook, Student Information Data Coordinator at CTA.

She said they diligently sanitized the entire campus over the weekend, and also sent home reminders about when to keep a child home per the recommendations of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and Divisions of Communicable Disease Control and Vaccinations, in hopes of maintaining a more germ-free environment for students and staff.

More than 300 students attend the charter school.