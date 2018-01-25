The Post recently went on an adventure to explore ancient Greece, with Rachel and Josh Hunt.

“We started off in Athens with a walking tour of the city, and then explored the Acropolis,” said Rachel. “We then traveled to Olympia to see the birthplace of the Olympic Games and the ruins at Mycenae. Next we traveled to Delphi and toured the ruins on the slopes of Mount Parnassos.”

Delphi is the site of the 4th-century-B.C. Temple of Apollo, once home to a legendary oracle. This extensive mountainside archaeological complex contains the remains of the sanctuaries of Apollo and Athena Pronaia, as well as an ancient stadium and theater.

She said they concluded the trip with a traditional Greek feast and a day cruise to Hydra, Poros, and Aegina islands.

Thank you, Rachel and Josh, for taking us with you!

