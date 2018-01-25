From the Kent County Sheriff Office

People often approach us and ask, “How can I help?” We want to tell you about an awesome opportunity to get involved, especially if volunteer work was high on your list of resolutions for 2018.

We are accepting applications to our Victim Advocate Program, which is one of our most important and impactful volunteer programs as it places advocates in immediate contact with family members who have lost a loved one in the wake of a tragic event. Here’s a little more information:

This group of men and women assist law enforcement officers when tragic events occur. These volunteer advocates provide support and comfort to families when traumatic news is given. Victim advocates respond to fatal traffic accidents, homicides, suicides and other traumatic deaths. They lend support to victims and survivors as they adjust to the initial shock of the loss of a loved one.

Victim advocates are trained to deal with the emotional needs of traumatized victims. Advocates are trained to assist families in making decision on who they might contact fort additional support. They stay with the victim until his or her own support system arrives. The advocates work in teams of two and commit to being on call for a one week period of time. They are on call from 6:00am-6:00pm and for the night shift from 6:00pm – 6:00am. Each advocate goes through a 20-hour in house training process to help them in dealing with grief and its effect on people.

If you are interested in learning more about the Victim Advocate program, please contact Sandi Jones at 616-632-6221 or sandi.jones@kentcountymi.gov