By Judy Reed

Information received in a freedom of information act request shows that a 1999 Ford Expedition was traveling between 65-69 mph when it left the roadway on 136th Avenue in Ensley Township last month before rolling and splitting in half and pinning the passenger underneath. It also said the driver’s dog died in the crash.

The crash occurred on Tuesday, December 5, about 11:20 a.m. about 200-300 yards south of the intersection of Cottonwood and 136th Street, with the vehicle landing on the farm property of John Patin, 8160 E. 136th St.

According to information received from the Newaygo County Sheriff Department, the driver was identified as Aubrey Lynn Johnston, 18. Her passenger was Marc Adrian Guiles, 17. Johnston told Officer Hunter Neiderer that she was driving eastbound at about 60 mph when she lost control and the vehicle flipped. The officer reported he did not detect any odor or signs of intoxication coming from her.

The property owner, John Patin, said he was in the barn when he heard what sounded like metal grinding. He came outside and saw the driver, who was out of the vehicle, and next to her dog, who had died as a result of the crash. Patin asked if anyone else was in the vehicle and she told him that her friend Marc was. Patin saw mark with his leg trapped in the door and his head pinned underneath the body of the vehicle.

Sand Lake Fire was first on the scene, and was assisted by Cedar Springs and Solon Fire Departments. They reported that the passenger was unresponsive. Aero Med was called to the scene, and landed on the dirt road despite high winds. However, when it came time to transport the man, it was found that they would have to land at the Ford Airport and then transport the man to Butterworth, rather than landing on the roof of the hospital. That trip would take about 40 minutes and an ambulance trip only 30 minutes, so the man was transported by ambulance instead. A second ambulance was dispatched for the female.

Marc Guiles spent time at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but is now at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.