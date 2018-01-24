MARSHALL—The Michigan State Police (MSP) is confirming that two MSP members, a detective sergeant and trooper, were shot during the execution of a search warrant related to a cold case investigation this morning at approximately 11:15 a.m. in Union Township, in rural Branch County.

When troopers announced their presence prior to making entry into the residence, the suspect leveled a long gun at the officers. They were attempting to take cover when the detective sergeant was shot in the chest and a trooper received a grazing wound to the hand.

The detective sergeant was transported to the hospital, and updates on the member’s condition are not available at this time. The trooper is not seeking medical attention at this time. Names of the police involved have not been released.

The MSP Emergency Support Team is on-scene. The suspect has not yet been taken into custody but is believed to be confined to the property.