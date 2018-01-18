From West Michigan Whitecaps

As Old Man Winter has his grips on West Michigan, our thoughts drift toward warmer things: 75 degree days, trips to the beach and nights at Fifth Third Ballpark. Of course, when thinking about attending a Whitecaps game, you immediately think of ballpark food!

Deciding among the many great concession items can be overwhelming. So, starting today we’re helping with this decision by asking fans to submit ideas for what new food item they would like to have at Fifth Third Ballpark this year.

This is the ninth year that a food item submitted by fans will be on the menu. Past winners include the Declaration of Indigestion (footlong combination of stadium sausage and Philly Cheese Steak), Baco (a taco shell made of bacon), Dutch Love (combination of pot roast, cheese curds, French fries and turkey gravy), and last year’s winner, Beercheese Poutine (a heavenly combination of waffle fries, pulled pork, beer cheese and bbq sauce). The Beerchesse Poutine is such an unbelievably delicious combination that it took home Ballpark Digest’s “Best New Food Item” for 2017!

“The ideas we see from fans can get really crazy!” said Whitecaps Vice President Jim Jarecki. “The submissions from the fans show their passion for interesting foods, and it just blows us away every year.”

Submissions will be taken through Wednesday, January 31. They can be made via e-mail at playball@whitecapsbaseball.com or through a link on the on the Whitecaps website, Facebook page, Twitter account and Instagram account. All submissions should be accompanied by a complete description and a picture, if possible.

The food idea submissions will then be pared down, and starting Tuesday, February 27, fans will be able to vote for their choice for the new 2018 concessions item. Voting will take place on the Whitecaps website, www.whitecapsbaseball.com. The winning entry will be on the menu for all fans to enjoy.

The Whitecaps open their 25th season on Thursday, April 5 against the South Bend Cubs at 6:35 pm. Season and group tickets are now on sale; individual tickets will go on sale in February. Complete ticket information, including season and group ticket prices and perks, is available at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.