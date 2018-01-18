Charlie and Kathy Prahl and daughter, Katia Corwin, recently took the Cedar Springs Post to the Empire Airport Roy Taghon Memorial Snowmobile Races. It was a cold 15-degree day but they enjoyed watching the sleds race, visiting family and friends, and celebrating many memories of Roy (Kathy’s brother) who went to be with the Lord on January 20, 2008.

Thank you to the Prahl family for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Take the Post with you and snap some photos. Then send them to us with some info to news@cedarspringspost.com or mail them to Post travels, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. We will be looking for yours!