by Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Board of Education is looking to fill another seat after another board member resigned Monday evening.

Patricia Eary, who served on the board for five years, resigned early in the meeting on Monday, January 15. After reading her resignation letter to the board and spectators, she then took a seat in the audience. “We have sold our home and moved out of the district due to location of employment so I must resign my position on the board of education,” Eary said.

She told the Post that she has been commuting to and from Lansing for work and that she and her husband would be moving closer to her job.

Eary also noted in her resignation letter that this will be the first time in more than 60 years that there will not be a member of the Eary family as either a teacher, a student, or a volunteer in Cedar Springs Public Schools. Eary dedicated countless hours to Marching Band and the Red Hawk band boosters over the last 16 years. She started when her son Sam was a sixth-grader in band, and continued until this past fall, even though her son had graduated in 2008.

Eary was elected to the school board in 2012 and held various positions, including secretary and board president.

“I appreciate the elected and appointed members of the current CSPS Board of Education who will advocate for the students of the district in every decision they make,” she said in her statement. “This Board will work well together as a cohesive unit.” She also thanked Superintendent Dr. Laura VanDuyn for her guidance and leadership. You can read Eary’s entire resignation here.

Anyone interested in being appointed to fill Eary’s position must submit a letter expressing interest in a board position and their qualifications for the position to the superintendent no later than 4 p.m. on January 22, 2018. Those selected to be interviewed should plan to attend a special Board of Education meeting on January 23, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. to be interviewed.

The person chosen at the board meeting to fill Eary’s seat will serve out this year’s term. The seat will then be one of four seats up for election this fall.

Two other board members, Ted Sabinas and Michelle Bayink, resigned last month. Tim Bauer and Traci Slager were chosen to fill those seats.